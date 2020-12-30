Missouri Lottery: Michael McCullough Wins $62,500

(STL.News) When Michael McCullough plays the Missouri Lottery’s Club Keno game, the Shell Knob man says he plays for the biggest base prize available.

“I play the 10-spot with both the red and green ball,” McCullough explained of his choice to play 10 numbers, as well as both Bulls-Eye options. “It’s a risky bet, but I’m trying to get the $1 million, which would be 10 of 10 with the red and green ball.”

He purchased his winning 10-spot Club Keno ticket from Rapid Roberts, 24755 State Highway 39 in Shell Knob, and later watched the animated drawing at home on MOLottery.com.

“On this ticket, I got nine of 10 [numbers] with the red and green ball,” he said.

Missing only one number drawn, McCullough won a $62,500 prize.

“That’s close enough for today,” he said.

To date, McCullough’s winning ticket is the largest Club Keno prize in Missouri in 2020.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.