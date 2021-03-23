STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Header Advertise
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Michael Evans from St. Louis Won $100,000

Publisher3
Missouri Lottery: Michael Evans from St. Louis Won $100,000

MO (STL.News) Michael Evans of St. Louis played the Missouri Lottery’s “Pac-Man®” ticket and scratched his way to the game’s highest score – a win of $100,000.

Evans and his wife were shocked when they realized how much they had won.

“This is fake,” his wife had teased.  “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The top-prize win was confirmed when Evans redeemed the winning ticket – purchased at J&W Package Liquor, 3001 N. Florrisant, in St. Louis – at a regional Lottery office on March 17.  The game has more than $2.3 million left in unclaimed prizes, including another $100,000 top prize.

Florida Lottery: Charles Dodson of Cape Coral Claims $1 Million Previous post Florida Lottery: Charles Dodson of Cape Coral Claims $1 Million
NC Lottery: Mona Nassar wins $200,000 prize Next post NC Lottery: Mona Nassar wins $200000 prize

Leave a Reply

Close
Social profiles

Related Post