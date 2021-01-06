Missouri Lottery: Mega Millions Raised to $447 Million

(STL.News) Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Mega Millions drawing has been raised from $432 million to $447 million, with an estimated cash value of $339.6 million.

This is now the ninth-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered.

The Missouri Lottery reminds all players to play within their means. It only takes one ticket to win.