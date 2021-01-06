Categories: Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Mega Millions Raised to $447 Million

(STL.News) Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Mega Millions drawing has been raised from $432 million to $447 million, with an estimated cash value of $339.6 million.

This is now the ninth-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered.

The Missouri Lottery reminds all players to play within their means.  It only takes one ticket to win.

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC.

STLNEWS
Tags: mega millionsMissouri Lottery
3 hours ago

