Missouri Lottery: Maxwell Mace Wins $100,000

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Maxwell Mace of Goodman spelled his way to the first $100,000 top-prize win on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game.  He purchased his ticket at C-Mart, 21552 Gateway Drive, in Goodman, Missouri.

“Triple Cash Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers game, with over $13 million in unclaimed prizes, including six more $100,000 top prizes.

In FY20, players in McDonald County won more than $3.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.  Retailers received more than $367,000 in commissions and bonuses, while an additional $1.6 million went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.  Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

35 mins ago

