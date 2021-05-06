  • Thu. May 6th, 2021
Missouri Lottery: Martin Heldenbrand Wins $50,592

Maryam Shah

MO (STL.News) Martin Heldenbrand of St. Joseph won $50,592 playing the Missouri Lottery’s Club Keno on an 8-spot ticket he purchased at Neighborhood Tavern, 2112 S. 10th St., in St Joseph.

Heldenbrand matched eight of the numbers drawn in an April 27 drawing and added to his winnings by matching the Bulls-Eye number.  He also added to his prize amount with a Progressive Jackpot prize, an automatic feature for Club Keno players who match all numbers on a 6-, 7- or 8-spot ticket.

Club Keno is a fast-paced Draw Game with 20 numbers drawn every four minutes, in which players choose how many numbers or “spots” they want to play.  The game is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and it can also be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.  Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

