Missouri Lottery: Leakhena Vorngsam Claims $1 Million Prize

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City resident is Missouri’s newest Mega Millions millionaire.

Leakhena Vorngsam has been a Missouri Lottery player for over 20 years. He never thought he would win big playing, but his luck changed with the Mega Millions drawing on Feb. 2.

His ticket was the only one that matched all five white-ball numbers drawn that night to win the “Match 5” million-dollar prize. The winning number combination was 13, 37, 38, 40 and 67. The Mega Ball number drawn was 10.

The excitement is still setting in for Vorngsam.

“My wife was jumping up and down,” he said. “We are just so happy.”

The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 528 NW Englewood Road, in Kansas City.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $82 million.