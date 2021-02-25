Missouri Lottery: Keith Davidson Won $100,000 Scratchers Prize

MO (STL.News) Keith Davidson of Hazelwood went on a quick grocery run and came home a Missouri Lottery winner. Davidson won a $100,000 prize after playing a “300X” Scratchers ticket he bought at Schnucks Market, 2030 Dorsett Road, in Maryland Heights.

Davidson shared that his life-changing purchase almost did not happen.

“It was snowing that day, and I ended up going to the Schnucks off Dorsett Road. I almost changed my mind and decided to go to the Schnucks down the road from my house,” he said.

“300X” is a $30 Scratchers game with over $124.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $3 million.