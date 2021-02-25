Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Keith Davidson Won $100,000 Scratchers Prize

ByPublisher3

Feb 25, 2021 , ,

MO (STL.News) Keith Davidson of Hazelwood went on a quick grocery run and came home a Missouri Lottery winner.  Davidson won a $100,000 prize after playing a “300X” Scratchers ticket he bought at Schnucks Market, 2030 Dorsett Road, in Maryland Heights.

Davidson shared that his life-changing purchase almost did not happen.

“It was snowing that day, and I ended up going to the Schnucks off Dorsett Road.  I almost changed my mind and decided to go to the Schnucks down the road from my house,” he said.

“300X” is a $30 Scratchers game with over $124.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $3 million.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Clifton Snyder Claimed a $1 Million Top Prize

Feb 25, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Should Missouri Fully Legalize Gambling?

Feb 25, 2021 STLNEWS
Entertainment

Top 5 Sports That You Can Place a Bet On

Feb 25, 2021 STLNEWS