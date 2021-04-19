  • Mon. Apr 19th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: John Wehmeyer Wins $60,477 Prize

ByPublisher3

Apr 19, 2021 , ,
Missouri Lottery: John Wehmeyer Wins $60,477 Prize

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) John Wehmeyer of Jefferson City recently won $60,477 playing the Missouri Lottery’s Club Keno on an 8-spot ticket he purchased at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2693, 1411 Missouri Blvd., in Jefferson City.

Wehmeyer matched eight of the numbers drawn in an April 11 drawing and added to his winnings by matching the Bulls-Eye number.  His prize amount was further increased with a Progressive Jackpot prize, an automatic feature for Club Keno players who match all numbers on a 6-, 7- or 8-spot ticket.

Club Keno is a fast-paced Draw Game with 20 numbers drawn every four minutes, in which players choose how many numbers or “spots” they want to play.  The game is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and it can also be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.  Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

Related Post

Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Erica Reyes Won $1 million Top Prize
Apr 19, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Shirley Mapp Won $1 Million Prize
Apr 19, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment
Missouri Lottery: James Nix Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize
Apr 19, 2021 Publisher3

Most Recent Post

Entertainment
Entertainment
General
Entertainment