Missouri Lottery: John Prowell Wins $3 Million Prize

MO (STL.News) John Prowell of St. Louis loves playing the lottery. When he purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the Feb. 23 drawing, he was ecstatic to discover he had won a $3 million prize.

“I was so excited!” Prowell said. “It’s the biggest prize I’ve ever won!”

The Quick Pick ticket he purchased at Gas Mart, 209 E. Grand Ave. in St. Louis, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win a base prize of $1 million. But because Prowell also played the Megaplier option – and the Megaplier number drawn that night was 3 – his prize was instantly tripled.

The winning numbers on Feb. 23 were 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57 with a Mega Ball number of 15.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that grow until won. Friday’s jackpot is estimated at $55 million.