Missouri Lottery: Jerry Throckmorton Won $176,000 Jackpot

MO (STL.News) Jerry Throckmorton of Centralia could not believe his eyes when he realized he was the winner of a $176,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Feb. 20 drawing.

“I set the ticket down and looked at it, then looked at my phone. I said, ‘Well, I got all five numbers!'”

Throckmorton is no stranger to winning. In 2018, he claimed a $20,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$500 In A Flash” Scratchers ticket.

Both of Throckmorton’s winning tickets were purchased in Centralia.

He bought the winning Show Me Cash ticket at Break Time, 117 Highway 22 West. The winning numbers on Feb. 20 were 1, 2, 8, 17 and 25.