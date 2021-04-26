  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Jeremy Johnson Won $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 26, 2021 , ,
MO (STL.News) Jeremy Johnson of Poplar Bluff has claimed a $100,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash” Scratchers game.  He purchased his winning ticket at Munch-N-Pump Liquor, 505 Sycamore St., in Poplar Bluff.

“$100,000 Cash” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $7.9 million while playing in Butler County.  Retailers in the county received more than $766,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.  For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

