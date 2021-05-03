  • Mon. May 3rd, 2021
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Janet Booth Nightingale Wins $100,000

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 3, 2021 , missouri, Missouri Lottery
Missouri Lottery: Janet Booth Nightingale Wins $100,000

MO (STL.News) Janet Booth Nightingale won $100,000 playing the Missouri Lottery’s “Fat Wallet” Scratchers game.

While Booth Nightingale reported winning smaller amounts in the past, she never expected a prize of this amount.

“This is the big one,” she said enthusiastically.

The $5 “Fat Wallet” game has over $2.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Amerimart, 19950 State Highway C, in Advance.

Players in Stoddard County won more than $5.1 million dollars in prizes in FY20.  During that same period, more than $204,900 in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only.  Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
Missouri Lottery: Bryan Burton Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize
May 3, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Missouri Lottery: $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won by Cara Sweaney
May 3, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Christopher Keen Won$1 million Top Prize
Apr 30, 2021 Maryam Shah