Missouri Lottery: James Nix Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

James Nix

Apr 19, 2021
Troy, MO (STL.News) James Nix of Troy became the second person to win a top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Wheel of Fortune®” Scratchers ticket.  Nix purchased the winning ticket at Victory Lane Fuel and Food, 1424 S. Main St. in Troy, before driving home to scratch it.

“I was looking at the numbers as I scratched them off, and I thought, ‘No way.  This can’t be happening.  I couldn’t have won that much,’” Nix explained.  “And then I started crying. I was just so happy!”

He told his girlfriend immediately about the win, but it took some convincing to make her believe it was real.

“She said, ‘Don’t play with me,’ and I kept saying, ‘No, this is for real!’”

“Wheel of Fortune®” launched on Feb. 22 and offers over $7.9 million in unclaimed prizes, as well as two more top prizes of $100,000.

