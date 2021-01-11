Missouri Lottery: Holiday Gift Turns Into $70,000 for Tabitha Fitzpatrick

MO (STL.News) The holiday cheer continues into January for a Missouri Lottery player in Cameron.

In fact, Tabitha Fitzpatrick may be able to claim she received the best Christmas gift of all after a family member gifted her a Show Me Cash ticket that turned into a $70,000 prize.

Fitzpatrick’s ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the Dec. 26 Show Me Cash drawing – 4, 12, 15, 24, and 25 – to win the $70,000 jackpot.

The notion that she won such a large amount is still a bit unbelievable to Fitzpatrick.

“I’m still in shock,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quick Shop, 1003 S. Hughes Street, in Hamilton.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and increase by a minimum of $5,000 each drawing until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $79,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Caldwell County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $840,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $86,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $492,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.