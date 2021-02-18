Missouri Lottery: Hoa Tran Won $50,000 Prize from Scratchers Ticket

MO (STL.News) A $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Gold Mine” Scratchers ticket was uncovered by a Springfield resident. The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Market, 1720 W. Battlefield Road, in Springfield.

Hoa Tran claimed the $50,000 prize on Feb. 8 in the Lottery’s Springfield office.

“Gold Mine” is a $3 game with over $9.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $50,000.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.