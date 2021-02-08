Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Group of 11 Split $1 Million Powerball Prize

Feb 8, 2021 ,
MO(STL.News) A $1 million prize from the Jan. 23 Powerball drawing has been claimed by a group of 11 men from the St. Louis area.  This win marked the 60th time Missouri Lottery players have won a $1 million Powerball prize since 2015.

The prize was split between:   Dennis Steinbach of Lonedell;  Allen Engelmeyer and Glen Sills, both of Moscow Mills;  Kevin Lund, Timothy Hall, Daniel Mueller and Edwin Kennon, all of O’Fallon;  Keith Brands of St. Louis;  John Trower and Eric Nichols, both of Troy;  and Jeff Gerber of Wentzville.

The winning numbers on Jan. 23 were 5, 8, 17, 27, and 28, with a Powerball number of 14.  Their ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the $1 million “Match 5” prize.  The ticket was purchased at Dirt Cheap, 102 McDonald Lane, in O’Fallon.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to education programs in the county.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $42 million.

