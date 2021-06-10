Missouri Lottery: Friends Split $70,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) David Degouff and Cody Bledsoe of Peculiar enjoy playing Missouri Lottery jackpot games together, and they had decided if either of them ever won, they would split the prize between them.

That day came sooner than they were expecting when the friends discovered their Show Me Cash ticket from the May 22 drawing won the jackpot of $70,000.

Degouff said they picked their numbers on the winning ticket by looking at past winning numbers and choosing randomly from those.

“Cody was the one who actually picked the numbers,” Degouff said. “It was amazing to nail it like that!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Good Times Liquor & Bait, 361 Legend Lane in Peculiar, and matched all five numbers drawn – 1, 5, 8, 18 and 23 – to win the jackpot prize.