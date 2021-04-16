  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

Missouri Lottery: Dana Thompson Wins $50,000

Apr 16, 2021
Missouri Lottery: Dana Thompson Wins $50,000

MO (STL.News) Dana Thompson, an occasional Powerball player from St. Louis, won a $50,000 prize in the April 3 drawing by matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number on her Quick Pick ticket.  She purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 702 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.

A few days after the April 3 drawing, Thompson remembered she had purchased a ticket and checked to see if she’d won.

“I didn’t even check it until the Monday after,” she said.  “I checked it, then re-checked it and re-checked it again.”

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on April 3 were 1, 12, 17, 39 and 53, and the Powerball number was 5.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.  Retailers in the county received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to educational programs in the county.

