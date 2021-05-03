Missouri Lottery: Bryan Burton Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

MO (STL.News) When Joplin resident Bryan Burton purchased a Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 5869 Main St. in Joplin, he was after the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash.” However, the clerk accidentally gave him the “Millionaire Money” Scratchers game. The mix-up led to a $50,000 win for Burton.

“I asked for game 313, and she gave me game 294 instead,” he said.

Burton exclaimed he was overcome with excitement and immediately called his wife to let her know the good news.

The $10 “Millionaire Money” game has over $8 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million.

Players in Jasper County won more than $14.9 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $7.7 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county