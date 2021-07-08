JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Anthony Sleeth of Union claimed a $3 million prize on a Missouri Lottery “300X” Scratchers ticket. It is the 156th Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket redeemed for a prize worth $1 million or more and the 583rd such Missouri Lottery ticket overall.
Sleeth purchased his winning ticket at Midwest Petroleum, 495 S. Highway 47, in Union.
“300X” is a $30 game with more than $79.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $3 million, three $100,000 prizes and six prizes of $30,000.
Through Aug. 17, all active Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can also be entered into players’ My Lottery Players Club accounts for a chance to win a $32,000 taxes-paid outdoor-living allowance or a $1,000 cash prize in “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.
