Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: $169,000 Winning Ticket Sold at St. Louis C-Store

ByPublisher3

Feb 17, 2021 , ,
Missouri Lottery: $169,000 Winning Ticket Sold at St. Louis C-Store

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Donnell Marshall of St. Louis claimed a $169,000 Show Me Cash prize from the Feb. 4 drawing. Marshall’s ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers drawn to split the $338,000 jackpot.  The winning numbers on Feb. 4 were 5, 13, 17, 32 and 36.

The winning ticket was purchased at A & A Grocery, 4323 Jennings Station Road, in St. Louis. Marshall claimed the prize Feb. 5 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.  Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $118,000.  All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

Texas Lottery: Columbus Resident Claims $1 Million

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Maryland Lottery: Frederick Resident Won $50,000 Prize

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Players Win $1 Million Top Prizes

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Wilmington: Miguel Angel sentenced for Drug Distribution

Feb 17, 2021 Editor 4
General

Texas: Damien Dre Gonzales Pleads Guilty to Abducting a Girl

Feb 17, 2021 Editor 4
General

Japanese CEO and Employees Charged to Defraud U.S. Navy

Feb 17, 2021 Editor 4
General

Six Defendants Arrested In Multiple States For Laundering

Feb 17, 2021 Editor 4