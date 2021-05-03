  • Mon. May 3rd, 2021
Missouri Lottery: $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won by Cara Sweaney

MO (STL.News) A quick trip to the convenience store for Scratchers resulted in a Doniphan couple winning a $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me $100,000” game.

Cara Sweaney said she had asked her husband to purchase some $5 Scratchers tickets at random from Casey’s General Store, 403 Washington St., in Doniphan.  Among the tickets he brought home was a $100,000 winner.

As Sweaney scratched the ticket, she began seeing large prizes under her numbers, matching the winning numbers above.

“I told my husband, ‘Get your calculator!’” she recalled.

Once all the prizes had been counted, Sweaney realized she was indeed holding a top-prize winner of $100,000.

“I was in shock,” she said.  “My husband was in shock, too.”

