Missouri Governor Receives Final Report from Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Pursuant to Executive Orders 18-12 and 20-13, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has received the Final Committee Report of the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee. The report details the committee’s many actions to support a complete count of Missouri’s population during the 2020 Census.

“I want to thank Committee Chair Karen Best and the entire 2020 Complete Count Committee for their actions in supporting a complete count of all Missourians in the 2020 Census” said Governor Parson. “While this year has brought its share of challenges, the committee made every effort to reach Missouri’s hard-to-count groups. We are proud that their efforts resulted in a 99.9 percent enumeration rate in the state of Missouri, which guarantees Missouri fair representation in Congress and an equitable distribution of federal dollars over the next decade.”

Governor Parson signed Executive Order 18-12 in December 2018 establishing the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee. The committee’s focus was to heighten awareness for the 2020 Census and coordinate messaging and community outreach in Missouri’s hard-to-count areas. Due to COVID-19, the committee’s deadline to finish its work and submit a final report was extended from August 31, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

The Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee employed a multifaceted communications plan to increase census awareness and encourage participation, especially from Missouri’s historically hard-to-count areas. The committee’s communications plan utilized a paid media campaign as well as social media, earned media, and grassroots outreach efforts to maximize messaging exposure and encourage as many Missourians as possible to complete the census.

This year marked the first time in which Missourians could self-respond to the census online, simplifying the process for some Missourians. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Missouri’s overall self-response rate was 65.9 percent and total enumeration rate was 99.9 percent when counting concluded on October 15.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Missouri as Chairperson of the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee. Despite the many challenges we’ve faced this year, including the COVID-19 pandemic, committee members from across the state came together and worked tirelessly to make sure every Missourian was counted in 2020,” said Missouri Complete Count Committee Chair Karen Best. “Thank you to our committee members, census workers, and citizens of Missouri for your commitment to the census process. We are very pleased to present the finalized report to Governor Parson on behalf of all Missourians.”

