Missouri Governor Proclaims Ffa Week for Agriculture Students

Governor Parson Proclaims National Ffa Week In Missouri On Behalf Of Nearly 26,000 Agriculture Students

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Governor Mike Parson proclaimed February 20-27, 2021, as National FFA Week in Missouri on behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA. Missouri FFA President Justin Eddy of Columbia received the proclamation on behalf of the 2020-2021 Missouri FFA State Officer team.

“Missouri agriculture has a bright future, and you can see that in action through our FFA members,” Governor Parson said. “Living and working on a farm is one of my greatest honors, and the First Lady and I continue to look to these young leaders to move the agriculture industry forward for generations to come.”

For the third year in a row, Governor Parson drove a John Deere tractor to the State Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractors to school during National FFA Week. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe also joined in on the tradition again this year with the Governor, demonstrating their ties to agriculture and commitment to FFA students.

“As a first generation farmer, it’s exciting to see the opportunities available to our young people through the FFA,” Lieutenant Governor Kehoe said. “It was really important to the Governor and I that we continued the tradition this year to let our FFA members know that we are here for them. They are a true representation of Missouri’s greatness and continue to make Missouri proud.”

In 1928, 33 young men met at the Baltimore Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, and began the National Future Farmers of America Organization. Today, 93 years later, the organization is officially known as the National FFA Organization and represented locally by 8,700 FFA chapters and 760,000 members nationwide.

“The passion our FFA students bring to Missouri agriculture is exciting,” Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn said. “Their enthusiasm brings the promise of a strong and vibrant future for agriculture. FFA develops solid leaders who grow stronger communities, and this strengthens agriculture in every corner of our state. I’m proud to stand with these young leaders and advocate for them each day.”

Missouri FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to the challenges of feeding a growing population by helping its members develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways through agricultural education. Missouri is home to more than 350 chapters and 25,600 members, ranking seventh highest in the nation for membership.

“Missouri public schools work hard to prepare students for success after graduation and ensure they are ready to lead our future workforce, and student organizations like FFA are instrumental in that work,” Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven said. “We truly value our outstanding FFA members and their educators and love taking time each year to celebrate all they do for our great state.”

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.