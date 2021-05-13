Missouri Governor Parson Signs FY 2021 Supplemental Budget Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Governor Mike Parson signed HB 15, which allows for the continued current operations of state government through FY 2021. HB 15 totals over $2.1 billion, including $254.8 million in general revenue, $1.7 billion in federal funds, and $116.7 million in other funds.

The supplemental budget bill contains funding for several items, including the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the Coronavirus Local Government Fiscal Recovery Fund. HB 15 also includes funding for road construction, long-term care, child care providers, water and sewer bill assistance, and homeowner financial assistance, among others.

To view HB 15, click here.