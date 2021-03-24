STL.News

Missouri Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 21-06

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.NewsGovernor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-06 establishing the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force.

“COVID-19 had an overwhelming impact on businesses and communities across the state, but our economy continues to come back strong,” Governor Parson said.  “We have made great progress in a short amount of time, and we must remain vigilant in our efforts and ensure our small businesses have the support they need to recover and succeed.”

The purpose of the Show Me Strong Task Force is to study and develop recommendations on ways to support small businesses, including minority-owned businesses, throughout Missouri.  The task force will also consider ways to better engage minority-owned businesses through existing economic development tools.

The task force will submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the Governor by December 31, 2021, at which point the task force will be dissolved.

In addition to establishing the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force, Executive Order 21-06 also rescinds Executive Order 05-43.

To view Executive Order 21-06, please click here.

