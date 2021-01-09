Missouri Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 21-01

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) ? Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-01, which amends Executive Order 05-06 and terminates Executive Orders 03-11 and 02-05.

“Since the beginning of my administration, we have looked for new ways to improve the efficiency of state government and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy,” Governor Parson. “Executive Order 21-01 terminates past Executive Orders that are no longer needed and modernizes electronic usage in correctional facilities to meet the technological needs of today while still maintaining common sense restrictions.”

Executive Order 21-01 amends Executive Order 05-06 to increase the content available on offender media players given that all departmental censorship requirements are satisfied and officer safety and institutional security are not compromised. This update is intended to improve institutional and staff safety and provide offenders with more constructive, educational, and rehabilitative activities.

Executive Order 21-01 also terminates Executive Orders 03-11 and 02-05. In 2003, Executive Order 03-11 established the Citizens Advisory Committee to make recommendations on strengthening the Missouri Department of Correction’s Inmate Grievance Procedure. The Department of Corrections has since established a grievance unit and grievance officers who are involved in every stage of the grievance process. The committee is no longer needed as it has fulfilled its objective and the Department of Correction’s grievance procedures have been strengthened.

Executive Order 02-05 required the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Department of Economic Development, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Senior Services, and Department of Conservation to ensure agency coordination in administrative rulemaking processes. This requirement is now fulfilled by Section 536.175, RSMo and Executive Order 17-03, making Executive Order 02-05 duplicative and unnecessary.

To view Executive Order 21-01, click here.

News Released January 7, 2021