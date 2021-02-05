Missouri Governor Parson Makes Nine Appointments

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced nine appointments to various boards and commissions.

Randy Alewel, of Warrensburg, was appointed to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Mr. Alewel is the President of Totally Country Products Incorporated and CEO of Alewel’s Country Meats, a federally inspected meat processing facility in Warrensburg. Until 2019, Mr. Alewel owned and operated a commercial beef cow-calf operation. He also serves as secretary of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame and served ten years on the Western Missouri Medical Center Board of Trustees. Mr. Alewel also served in various leadership capacities with the Missouri Army National Guard from 1981 until his retirement in 2016 at the rank of Brigadier General. He holds a Bachelor of Science in animal science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Science in strategic studies from the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Bob Chambers, of Ladue, was appointed to the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners.

Mr. Chambers has been the President of Huntleigh Securities Corporation since 2000. Mr. Chambers also concurrently served as Chairman of St. Louis Bank for more than 13 years. He is a member of the St. Louis Bank Board of Directors, St. Louis Bancshares, Inc., and Allegiant Bancshares, Inc. He is also a member of Friends of St. Louis University Liver Foundation and Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation. Mr. Chambers holds a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Marsha Haefner, of St. Louis, was appointed to the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners.

Ms. Haefner and her husband have owned and operated Haefner’s Greenhouses, a leading wholesale supply business of seasonal plants in the St. Louis area, for 37 years. Ms. Haefner was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2010 and served until 2018. During her tenure as a State Representative, she served as Chair of the Appropriations for Public Safety and Corrections; Appropriations for Health, Mental Health, and Senior Services; and Fiscal Review committees. She also recently concluded service as the St. Louis Regional Director for the Governor’s Office. Ms. Haefner holds a Bachelor of Science in parks and recreation from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Steve Maples, of Ozark, was appointed to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Mr. Maples currently serves as a Court Security Officer for the City of Ozark Municipal Court and as a Deputy Sheriff in the Reserve Division of the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. Previously, he was the Director of the Springfield Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Mr. Maples was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard for 29 years before retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. Mr. Maples is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Restore Hope, among others. He has received several honors and awards for his service, including the Aircraft Crewman Badge, three Army Commendations, two National Defense Service Awards, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medals. Mr. Maples holds a Bachelor of Science in business and criminal justice from Tarkio College.

Kelly McClelland, of Liberty, was appointed to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Mr. McClelland has been President of McClelland Law Firm, P.C. since 1993 and General Counsel of the New Liberty Hospital District since 1984. He is a member of the Clay County Bar Association, Missouri Bar Association, Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, and American Legion. Mr. McClelland also previously served as the President of Liberty Rotary Club and Freedom House. He was active duty in the U.S. Army from 1968-1973, serving across Europe and Vietnam, and in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1973 until his retirement in 1991 with an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Mr. McClelland holds a bachelor’s degree from William Jewell College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Michael P. McMillan, of Florissant, was appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.

Mr. McMillan has served as the President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis since 2013. Mr. McMillan has received numerous awards and commendations from various organizations and serves as a member of the St. Louis Zoological Commission Board of Directors, St. Louis Community Foundation, and Workforce Investment Board of St. Louis County. Mr. McMillan is an Eisenhower Fellow and American Council of Young Political Leaders alumnus, and he was recently inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame as its youngest member. Mr. McMillan holds a Bachelor of Arts in African American studies and a minor in political science from St. Louis University.

Deborah Lynn Price, of St. Louis, was reappointed to Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.

Ms. Price has been the Vice President of Business Recruitment and General Counsel for the Missouri Partnership since 2013. Prior to joining the Missouri Partnership, she served as Director of Boards and Commissions for the Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon. Ms. Price also serves as a Special Public Defender handling pro bono criminal defense cases. She has been named as a Fellow of the Frank Family Institute’s Young Leadership Program, and she is a recipient of the Missouri Lawyers Media Women’s Justice Award. She holds a her Bachelor of Science in history from Washington University and a Juris Doctor from the Saint Louis University School of Law.

Reginald Townsend, of Raymore, was appointed to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Mr. Townsend serves as a Financial Management Analyst for the Programs and Resources Department with the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Townsend also currently serves as Cass County Liaison Committee Member for the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC). Previously, he was an Information Systems Specialist for the Farm Production and Conservation Business Center with the United States Department of Agriculture. He has also served as a City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Raymore since 2017. From 1990 to 2010, Mr. Townsend served as an active duty Personnel Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Baker University in Overland Park, Kansas.

Patricia Yaeger, of St. Louis, was appointed to the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners.

Ms. Yaeger served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives from 2002 – 2010. Prior to being elected as a state representative, she worked for Schnucks Markets for 26 years until her retirement. Ms Yaeger continues to serve her community as a member of the Supervising Committee of First Missouri Credit Union and a board member of the Jefferson Barracks Community Council. She is also a member of the Lemay, Afton, and South County Chambers of Commerce and the Lemay Housing Partnership.