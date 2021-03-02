Missouri Governor Parson Grants 15 Pardons

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons and two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official clemency documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

To review the names of the individuals granted clemency, please click here. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. At last report, there were approximately 3,300 pending clemency applications.