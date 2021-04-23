Missouri Governor Parson Appoints James Caleb Cunningham

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson appointed James Caleb Cunningham as Camden County Prosecuting Attorney. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Heather Miller to Associate Circuit Judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Cunningham, of Camdenton, currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Camden County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law.