Missouri Governor Parson Appoints Hansbrough As Circuit Judge

Governor Parson Appoints Honorable W. Ann Hansbrough As Circuit Judge For Sixth Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed the Honorable W. Ann Hansbrough as Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the term expiration of the Honorable James W. Van Amburg. Judge Hansbrough, of Parkville, currently serves as an Associate Circuit Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia and her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – Columbia School of Law.