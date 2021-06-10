Missouri Governor Mike Parson Signed SCR 7 and HB 574

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson signed SCR 7 and HB 574 into law.

“I am happy to sign these two pieces of legislation into law today, and I want to give a special thank you to Senator Dan Hegeman, Representative Rusty Black, Senator Jeanie Riddle, and Representative Kent Haden for their respective work on these bills,” Governor Parson said. “SCR 7 takes a critical step toward ensuring Missourians in the North Central region will always have a clean, quality, and sustainable source of water, and HB 574 protects producers and supports Missouri’s agriculture industry.”

SCR 7 expresses support for up to $24 million in state funds to support the 2,300 acre East Locust Creek Reservoir project in Sullivan County, sponsored by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission.

HB 574 prevents third parties from inspecting certain agriculture production facilities. It limits agriculture inspection authority to only those with statutory and regulatory reason to do so, including the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, United States Department of Agriculture, and county sheriffs.

Governor Parson will ceremonially sign SCR 7 in Milan and HB 574 in Trenton later this afternoon.