Missouri Governor: Half-staff Flags In Honor Of Major Joshua W. Kolden

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Today, Governor Mike Parson ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff on Friday, April 23, in honor of Missouri National Guard Major Joshua W. Kolden of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Major Kolden passed away on April 13 as a result of a traffic accident while in service to the people of the state of Missouri.

“We are eternally grateful to Major Kolden for his years of devoted and faithful service to Missouri, the National Guard, and our nation,” Governor Parson said. “Teresa and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Major Kolden’s family and friends as they mourn this tragic loss.”

Major Kolden joined the Minnesota National Guard in 1999 and transferred to the Missouri National Guard in 2006. He was commissioned as an officer in 2008 after demonstrating a commitment to advancing the service of the Missouri National Guard. Major Kolden is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Spartan Shield, and Operation Inherent Resolve.

