Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.
In the interest of privacy, the Governor’s Office will not immediately release the names of the individuals granted clemency so that appropriate communications can be made to families. However, the information will be made available once families are notified.
More Stories
USAID Statement by Administrator Samantha Power
WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) USAID Administrator Samantha Power released the following statement: On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress voted...
FBI Statement – Kaseya Ransomware Attack
WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The FBI released the following statement on July 3, 2021: The FBI is investigating this situation and...
McBride Homes July Summer Sale
(STL.News) McBride Homes, Missouri’s largest homebuilder, offers hot deals during July with their Summer Sale. Now through July 31st, the...
Missouri PSC – Missouri-American Surcharge Request
PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Missouri-American Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge Request JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has...
Missouri AG files petition to protect unborn children with Down Syndrome
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a petition for writ of certiorari in Schmitt v. Reproductive...
Florida AG Activates Price Gouging Hotline – Tropical Storm Elsa
Florida Attorney General Moody Activates Price Gouging Hotline in Preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Florida Attorney General...