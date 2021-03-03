General

Missouri Governor Grants 15 Pardons, Commutes Two Sentences

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News)  On Friday, February 26, 2021, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons and two commutations according to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.  Official clemency documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. John J. McDonough
  2. Julie A. McGee-Richey
  3. Ernest P. Thomas
  4. Charles W. Lundy
  5. Dustin S. Drollinger
  6. John A. Bilgere, Jr.
  7. Clinton W. Beal
  8. Connie M. Cuzzort-Spain
  9. Floyd J. Sumner
  10. Karen L. Johnson-Phillips
  11. Clarence W. Bergheger
  12. Jose Barajas
  13. Kenneth L. Wade, Sr.
  14. Sean O. Lerma
  15. Michael G. Brummett

Commutations:

  1. Patrick W. Flaherty (DOC #344019) commuted to parole eligibility
  2. Dionysis Soubasis (DOC #515439) commuted to parole eligibility

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to review clemency files and reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.  At last report, there were approximately 3,300 pending clemency applications.

