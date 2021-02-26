Missouri Governor Grants 15 Pardons, Commutes 2 Sentences

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons and two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official pardon documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

In the interest of privacy, the Governor’s Office will not immediately release the names of the individuals granted clemency or commutations so that appropriate communications can be made to families. The information will be made available once families are notified.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. At last report, there were approximately 3,300 pending clemency applications.