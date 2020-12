Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Joshua Tomlin as the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney.

Mr. Tomlin has served as the Interim Prosecuting Attorney for Pemiscot County since the Honorable Jereme Lytle resigned the office of Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney. Mr. Tomlin holds a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University and a Juris Doctor form Mississippi College School of Law.

