  • Fri. May 14th, 2021
Politics

Missouri Governor Appoints John T. Bird to 22nd Judicial Circuit

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 14, 2021 , John T. Bird, Mike Parson, missouri
Missouri Governor Appoints John T. Bird to 22nd Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed John T. Bird as Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.  He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Mr. Bird, of St. Louis, currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.  He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Pennsylvania: Half-Staff Flags in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Pennsylvania: Cardinal Systems’ Expansion in Schuylkill & York Counties
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
North Carolina Governor Cooper Lifts Many COVID-19 Restrictions
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah