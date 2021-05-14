Missouri Governor Appoints John T. Bird to 22nd Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed John T. Bird as Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Mr. Bird, of St. Louis, currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia.