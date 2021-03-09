Missouri Governor Announces Andrew Bailey As General Counsel

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced that Andrew Bailey has assumed the role of General Counsel for the Office of the Governor effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Bailey, of Rhineland, has served as Deputy General Counsel for the Office of the Governor since April 2019. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, he served as General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Mr. Bailey has more than seven years of legal experience, which includes serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Warren County and as an Assistant Attorney General. He is a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia School of Law

“Andrew has proven himself as a leader and holds valuable legal experience, which has made him a great asset to our office,” Governor Parson said. “I have great confidence in his ability to take over as General Counsel and further serve the people of Missouri.”

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve the Governor and the people of the State of Missouri. I could not be more thankful for the trust and confidence Governor Parson has placed in me,” Bailey said. “My predecessor, Chris Limbaugh, set a high bar for performance, and I am dedicated to the task of carrying on that standard of legal excellence.”