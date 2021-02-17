Missouri: Franklin County Joins Treasurer Local Government Checkbook

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that spending data for Franklin County is now included in the local government checkbook. This is part of his ongoing commitment to ensuring a more efficient and transparent government at all levels.

Spending data from nine local governments, Cass County, Cole County, Clay County, Franklin County, Greene County, Jasper County, Newton County, St. Charles County, and the City of St. Louis can be searched, with 16 additional counties in progress. The Office will continue adding county expenditure data as it becomes available.

Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions, and totals for the available government entities.

“I want Missourians to be able to trust that their government is working for them and that their tax dollars are being spent wisely—and increased transparency helps facilitate that trust,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I am grateful to Franklin County for choosing to participate, and I look forward to increasing transparency, providing more accountability, and building trust in communities as the Show-Me Checkbook continues to grow.”

“Franklin County is pleased to join the Local Government Checkbook,” Angela Gibson, Franklin County Auditor, said. “I believe it to be imperative for Franklin County to participate in the Show-Me Checkbook because this level of transparency and government accountability is important. It holds us all accountable and helps build trust.”

In April, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced the expansion of the Show-Me Checkbook to include local governments. Additionally, spending data related to State CARES Act expenditures have been aggregated in one place on the Treasurer’s Office website.

The Show-Me Checkbook, launched by the Treasurer’s Office in 2018, is one of the country’s most comprehensive state financial data portals. The Local Governments section of the Show-Me Checkbook can be found here.