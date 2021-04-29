  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
Missouri Capitol Dome Lighted Blue In Honor Of Fallen Officers

Apr 29, 2021 , ,
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) In honor of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers, Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue on Friday, April 30, 2021.

“This Friday, we will light the Capitol blue in honor of all the officers who paid the ultimate price to protect their fellow Missourians and make our communities safer,” Governor Parson said.  “We will never forget those who have fallen, their courageous service, and their families and loved ones.”

This year, organizers of the annual Missouri Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service will hold the traditional ceremonies on April 30 and May 1.  A virtual ceremony was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Candlelight Vigil will be held at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the north side of the State Capitol at approximately 8 p.m. on April 30.  The Memorial Service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 1.

“This year, our in-person memorial services remind us, once again, of the importance of seeing our comrades and sharing memories of those we lost and the lessons they taught us about selfless service,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said.  “The blue light is a fitting tribute and reminds the community of the sacrifices paid by those who take an oath to protect us.”

The names of eight law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty during 2020 have been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor in advance of this year’s ceremonies, as well as eight historical names whose line of duty deaths have been confirmed through recent research.

