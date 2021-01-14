Missouri Auto Accident Victim – Katrina L. Tutor

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this news and wish everybody involved and their families the best.
Auto accident information:
- Incident ID Number: 210021359
- Date: January 14, 2021
- Time: 8:00 am CST
- County: St. Charles
- Location: I-64 East Bound, East of Prospect Road
- Number of Vehicles: 1
- Vehicle Description: 2004 Ford Expedition
- Driver Name (1): Katrina L. Tutor, 37 – Troy, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): None
- Injury Name (1): Fatal
- Injury Name (2): None
- Driver Insurance: None
- Vehicle Direction: Eastbound
- Misc. Information – Transported to St. Charles County Morgue
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do not drink and drive