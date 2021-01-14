Thursday, January 14STATES TOP LEADING NEWS

Missouri Auto Accident Victim – Katrina L. Tutor

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this news and wish everybody involved and their families the best.

Auto accident information:

  1. Incident ID Number: 210021359
  2. Date: January 14, 2021
  3. Time: 8:00 am CST
  4. County: St. Charles
  5. Location: I-64 East Bound, East of Prospect Road
  6. Number of Vehicles: 1
  7. Vehicle Description: 2004 Ford Expedition
  8. Driver Name (1): Katrina L. Tutor, 37 – Troy, Missouri
  9. Driver Name (2): None
  10. Injury Name (1): Fatal
  11. Injury Name (2): None
  12. Driver Insurance: None
  13. Vehicle Direction: Eastbound
  14. Misc. Information – Transported to St. Charles County Morgue

