Missouri Auto Accident Victim – Katrina L. Tutor

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this news and wish everybody involved and their families the best.

Auto accident information:

Incident ID Number: 210021359 Date: January 14, 2021 Time: 8:00 am CST County: St. Charles Location: I-64 East Bound, East of Prospect Road Number of Vehicles: 1 Vehicle Description: 2004 Ford Expedition Driver Name (1): Katrina L. Tutor, 37 – Troy, Missouri Driver Name (2): None Injury Name (1): Fatal Injury Name (2): None Driver Insurance: None Vehicle Direction: Eastbound Misc. Information – Transported to St. Charles County Morgue

