Missouri Auto Accident – Two Drives From Springfield, and Park Hills, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving two drivers, Daniel E. Bochantin, and two occupants, of Springfield, Missouri and Gary A. McFarland of Park Hills, Missouri
- Date: January 28, 2021
- Time: 8:57 pm
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Daniel E. Bochantin (32) of Springfield, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Gary A. McFarland (57) of Park Hills, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Moderate ( 2 occupants – both serious injuries
- Injury Driver (2): Serious
- Vehicle Description (1): 1997 GMC Suburban 1500
- Vehicle Description (2): 2002 Jeep Cherokee
- Incident ID Number: 210045859
- County: St. Francois County
- Location: Missouri Route O at Hillsboro Road
- Driver Insurance (1): Shleter Mutual
- Driver Insurance (2): Unknown
- Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A
- Investigated by: Trooper TL Sullivan #380
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: vehicle 1 was traveling northbound on Hillsboro Road. Vehicle 2 as traveling westbound, drive 1 failed to stop for a posted stop sign and traveled into the path of vehicle 2. The front of vehicle 2 struck the right side of vehicle 1 overturned ejecting front seat passenger.
