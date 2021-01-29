Missouri Auto Accident – Two Drives From Springfield, and Park Hills, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving two drivers, Daniel E. Bochantin, and two occupants, of Springfield, Missouri and Gary A. McFarland of Park Hills, Missouri

Date: January 28, 2021 Time: 8:57 pm Number of Vehicles: Two (2) Driver Name (1): Daniel E. Bochantin (32) of Springfield, Missouri Driver Name (2): Gary A. McFarland (57) of Park Hills, Missouri Injury Driver (1): Moderate ( 2 occupants – both serious injuries Injury Driver (2): Serious Vehicle Description (1): 1997 GMC Suburban 1500 Vehicle Description (2): 2002 Jeep Cherokee Incident ID Number: 210045859 County: St. Francois County Location: Missouri Route O at Hillsboro Road Driver Insurance (1): Shleter Mutual Driver Insurance (2): Unknown Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A Investigated by: Trooper TL Sullivan #380 Troop: Troop C Misc. Information: vehicle 1 was traveling northbound on Hillsboro Road. Vehicle 2 as traveling westbound, drive 1 failed to stop for a posted stop sign and traveled into the path of vehicle 2. The front of vehicle 2 struck the right side of vehicle 1 overturned ejecting front seat passenger.

