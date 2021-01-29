Friday, January 29WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident – Two Drives From Springfield, and Park Hills, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving two drivers, Daniel E. Bochantin, and two occupants, of Springfield, Missouri and Gary A. McFarland of Park Hills, Missouri

  1. Date: January 28, 2021
  2. Time: 8:57 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Daniel E. Bochantin (32) of Springfield, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Gary A. McFarland (57) of Park Hills, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Moderate ( 2 occupants – both serious injuries
  7. Injury Driver (2): Serious
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1997 GMC Suburban 1500
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2002 Jeep Cherokee
  10. Incident ID Number: 210045859
  11. County: St. Francois County
  12. Location: Missouri Route O at Hillsboro Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Shleter Mutual
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Unknown
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A
  16. Investigated by: Trooper TL Sullivan #380
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: vehicle 1 was traveling northbound on Hillsboro Road.  Vehicle 2 as traveling westbound, drive 1 failed to stop for a posted stop sign and traveled into the path of vehicle 2.  The front of vehicle 2 struck the right side of vehicle 1 overturned ejecting front seat passenger.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
