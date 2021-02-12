Missouri Auto Accident – Shastity R Shook, Tammy M Gibbs – Clinton, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to inform this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Shastity R. Shook and Tammy M. Gibbs from Clinton, Missouri
- Date: February 12, 2021
- Time: 1:20 am
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
- Driver Name (1): Chastity R. Shook (40) and occupant Tammy M. Gibbs (40) from Clinton, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Minor injuries and occupant classified as serious injuries
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210068559
- County: St. Clair County
- Location: HWY 82 4 miles north of El Dorado Springs, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: CPL J Henderson #286
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: crash occurred after the vehicle ran off the road’s right side, causing the driver to overreact and struck a fence.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use
READ
Chinese National Haixi Sheng Sentenced To One Year And One Day Imprisonment For Smuggling Protected Wildlife From The United States