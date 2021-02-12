General

Missouri Auto Accident – Shastity R Shook, Tammy M Gibbs – Clinton, MO

BySTLNEWS

Feb 12, 2021 , , , , ,
Missouri Auto Accident - Shastity R Shook, Tammy M Gibbs - Clinton, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to inform this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Shastity R. Shook and Tammy M. Gibbs from Clinton, Missouri

  1. Date: February 12, 2021
  2. Time: 1:20 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
  4. Driver Name (1): Chastity R. Shook (40) and occupant Tammy M. Gibbs (40) from Clinton, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Minor injuries and occupant classified as serious injuries
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210068559
  11. County: St. Clair County
  12. Location: HWY 82 4 miles north of El Dorado Springs, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL J Henderson #286
  17. Troop: Troop D
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred after the vehicle ran off the road’s right side, causing the driver to overreact and struck a fence.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Indiana: Thomas Lee Goliday sentenced for drug dealer

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Michigan: Barry Christopher Arrested for Fentanyl Distribution

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Sioux County: Ernesto Soto Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Indiana: Thomas Lee Goliday sentenced for drug dealer

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Michigan: Barry Christopher Arrested for Fentanyl Distribution

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Sioux County: Ernesto Soto Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4
General

Brandon Embrey Sentenced for Receiving Child Pornography

Feb 12, 2021 Editor 4