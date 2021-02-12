Missouri Auto Accident – Shastity R Shook, Tammy M Gibbs – Clinton, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to inform this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Shastity R. Shook and Tammy M. Gibbs from Clinton, Missouri

Date: February 12, 2021 Time: 1:20 am Number of Vehicles: 1 (One) Driver Name (1): Chastity R. Shook (40) and occupant Tammy M. Gibbs (40) from Clinton, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Minor injuries and occupant classified as serious injuries Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210068559 County: St. Clair County Location: HWY 82 4 miles north of El Dorado Springs, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Progressive Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: CPL J Henderson #286 Troop: Troop D Misc. Information: crash occurred after the vehicle ran off the road’s right side, causing the driver to overreact and struck a fence.

