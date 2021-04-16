Missouri Auto Accident: serious injuries to Lisa P. Weigel from Belton

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulted in serious injuries to Lisa P. Weigel (63) from Belton, Missouri.
- Date: April 15, 2021
- Time: 5:35 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Lisa P. Weigel (63) from Belton, Missouri – occupant Payton Mackaylnne (minor)
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious – occupant unknown
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Yamaha XVS950
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210178274
- County: Cass County, Missouri
- Location: Highway at 205th cutoff
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Southbound
- Investigated by: CPL BJ Hamerle #1174
- Troop: Troop A
- Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle 1 traveled off the right side of the road and across a private residence; vehicle 1 then struck an embankment and overturned. Assisted by Trooper RJ Hastings #586
