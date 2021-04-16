  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
General

Missouri Auto Accident: serious injuries to Lisa P. Weigel from Belton

BySTLNEWS

Apr 16, 2021 , , , ,
Missouri Auto Accident: serious injuries to Lisa P. Weigel from Belton

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulted in serious injuries to Lisa P. Weigel (63) from Belton, Missouri.

  1. Date: April 15, 2021
  2. Time: 5:35 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Lisa P. Weigel (63) from Belton, Missouri – occupant Payton Mackaylnne (minor)
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious – occupant unknown
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Yamaha XVS950
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210178274
  11. County: Cass County, Missouri
  12. Location: Highway at 205th cutoff
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Southbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL BJ Hamerle #1174
  17. Troop: Troop A
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle 1 traveled off the right side of the road and across a private residence; vehicle 1 then struck an embankment and overturned. Assisted by Trooper RJ Hastings #586

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General
Stacey Shaw Plead Guilty to Embezzling, Failure to File Taxes
Apr 16, 2021 Editor 4
General
NDTX Round Up: April 9 – 15
Apr 16, 2021 Editor 4
General
Matthew A. Oquendo Arraigned for Selling Heroin, Fentanyl
Apr 16, 2021 Editor 4

You missed

Politics
Politics
General
General