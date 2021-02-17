General

Missouri Auto Accident: Serious Injuries to Leland C. Linneman

Feb 17, 2021 , , , ,
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Leland C. Linneman (60) from Salisbury, Missouri and Norfolk Southern

  1. Date: February 17, 2021
  2. Time: 9:18 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 2 (Two)
  4. Driver Name (1): Leland C. Linneman (60) from Salisbury, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Timmy Morgan (50) from Moberly, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): Unknown
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2011 GMC 3500
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 1973 General Motors GP38-2 Norfolk Southern Locomotive
  10. Incident ID Number: 210075676
  11. County: Chariton County
  12. Location: Cal Hubbard Avenue 3.5 miles west of Salisbury, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): American Family Mutual
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Self Insured
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: 1 was northbound while 2 was westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper Ewigman #371
  17. Troop: Troop B
  18. Misc. Information: Vehicle 1 attempted to stop for a railroad crossing sliding into the path of vehicle 2—no electronic signal at the crossing.  Chariton County Sheriff’s Department assisted the investigation. Linneman was transported by Chariton County Ambulance to University Hospital.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use

