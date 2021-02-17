Missouri Auto Accident: Serious Injuries to Leland C. Linneman

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Leland C. Linneman (60) from Salisbury, Missouri and Norfolk Southern
- Date: February 17, 2021
- Time: 9:18 am
- Number of Vehicles: 2 (Two)
- Driver Name (1): Leland C. Linneman (60) from Salisbury, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Timmy Morgan (50) from Moberly, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): Unknown
- Vehicle Description (1): 2011 GMC 3500
- Vehicle Description (2): 1973 General Motors GP38-2 Norfolk Southern Locomotive
- Incident ID Number: 210075676
- County: Chariton County
- Location: Cal Hubbard Avenue 3.5 miles west of Salisbury, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): American Family Mutual
- Driver Insurance (2): Self Insured
- Vehicle (s) Direction: 1 was northbound while 2 was westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper Ewigman #371
- Troop: Troop B
- Misc. Information: Vehicle 1 attempted to stop for a railroad crossing sliding into the path of vehicle 2—no electronic signal at the crossing. Chariton County Sheriff’s Department assisted the investigation. Linneman was transported by Chariton County Ambulance to University Hospital.
