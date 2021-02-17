Missouri Auto Accident: Serious Injuries to Leland C. Linneman

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Leland C. Linneman (60) from Salisbury, Missouri and Norfolk Southern

Date: February 17, 2021 Time: 9:18 am Number of Vehicles: 2 (Two) Driver Name (1): Leland C. Linneman (60) from Salisbury, Missouri Driver Name (2): Timmy Morgan (50) from Moberly, Missouri Injury Driver (1): Serious Injury Driver (2): Unknown Vehicle Description (1): 2011 GMC 3500 Vehicle Description (2): 1973 General Motors GP38-2 Norfolk Southern Locomotive Incident ID Number: 210075676 County: Chariton County Location: Cal Hubbard Avenue 3.5 miles west of Salisbury, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): American Family Mutual Driver Insurance (2): Self Insured Vehicle (s) Direction: 1 was northbound while 2 was westbound Investigated by: Trooper Ewigman #371 Troop: Troop B Misc. Information: Vehicle 1 attempted to stop for a railroad crossing sliding into the path of vehicle 2—no electronic signal at the crossing. Chariton County Sheriff’s Department assisted the investigation. Linneman was transported by Chariton County Ambulance to University Hospital.

