Missouri Auto Accident: serious injuries to Kenneth E. Pullum

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in serious injuries to Kenneth E. Pullum (50) from Dexter, Missouri
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
- Date: June 8, 2021
- Time: 2:20 AM
- Number of Vehicles: One
- Driver Name (1): Kenneth E. Pullum (50) from Dexter, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2001 Harley Davidson (motorcycle)
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210283511
- County: Stoddard County, Missouri
- Location: RT AB 10 miles east of Bloomfield, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: CPL CL Purnell #1346
- Troop: Troop E
- Misc. Information: vehicle struck an animal crossing the roadway and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
