General · June 8, 2021

Missouri Auto Accident: serious injuries to Kenneth E. Pullum

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in serious injuries to Kenneth E. Pullum (50) from Dexter, Missouri

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

  1. Date: June 8, 2021
  2. Time: 2:20 AM
  3. Number of Vehicles: One
  4. Driver Name (1): Kenneth E. Pullum (50) from Dexter, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2001 Harley Davidson (motorcycle)
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210283511
  11. County: Stoddard County, Missouri
  12. Location: RT AB 10 miles east of Bloomfield, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL CL Purnell #1346
  17. Troop: Troop E
  18. Misc. Information: vehicle struck an animal crossing the roadway and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.  The driver was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

