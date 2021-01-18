Missouri Auto Accident Results in Death of Marvin D. Watt

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Craig E. Sutberry, Divontie D. Shaw and death of passenger Marvin D. Watt, all from St. Louis region
- Date: January 18, 2021
- Time: 1:01 pm
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Craig E. Sutberry (46) of O’Fallon, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Divontie D. Shaw (23) of St. Louis, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Unknown
- Injury Driver (2): Unknown
- Vehicle Description (1): 1996 Oldsmobile Curlass Sierra
- Vehicle Description (2): 2019 International LT625
- Incident ID Number: 210028547
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: Lindbergh Boulevard north of Whitehall Manor Drive
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): Peoples Insurance Agency
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Southbound
- Investigated by: CPL AD Smith (1357)
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Passenger Marvin D. Watt (46) of St. Louis, Missouri – Fatality – Driver 1 attempted to change lanes to the right causing vehicle 1 to strike the rear of tow unit #2. Passenger #1 pronounced by Dr. Milton Salas at 1353 hours.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use