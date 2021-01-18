Missouri Auto Accident Results in Death of Marvin D. Watt

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Craig E. Sutberry, Divontie D. Shaw and death of passenger Marvin D. Watt, all from St. Louis region

Date: January 18, 2021 Time: 1:01 pm Number of Vehicles: Two (2) Driver Name (1): Craig E. Sutberry (46) of O’Fallon, Missouri Driver Name (2): Divontie D. Shaw (23) of St. Louis, Missouri Injury Driver (1): Unknown Injury Driver (2): Unknown Vehicle Description (1): 1996 Oldsmobile Curlass Sierra Vehicle Description (2): 2019 International LT625 Incident ID Number: 210028547 County: St. Louis County Location: Lindbergh Boulevard north of Whitehall Manor Drive Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): Peoples Insurance Agency Vehicle (s) Direction: Southbound Investigated by: CPL AD Smith (1357) Troop: Troop C Misc. Information: Passenger Marvin D. Watt (46) of St. Louis, Missouri – Fatality – Driver 1 attempted to change lanes to the right causing vehicle 1 to strike the rear of tow unit #2. Passenger #1 pronounced by Dr. Milton Salas at 1353 hours.

