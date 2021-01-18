Tuesday, January 19States Top Leading News (STL.News)

Missouri Auto Accident Results in Death of Marvin D. Watt

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Craig E. Sutberry, Divontie D. Shaw and death of passenger Marvin D. Watt, all from St. Louis region

  1. Date: January 18, 2021
  2. Time: 1:01 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Craig E. Sutberry (46) of O’Fallon, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Divontie D. Shaw (23) of St. Louis, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Unknown
  7. Injury Driver (2): Unknown
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1996 Oldsmobile Curlass Sierra
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2019 International LT625
  10. Incident ID Number: 210028547
  11. County: St. Louis County
  12. Location: Lindbergh Boulevard north of Whitehall Manor Drive
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Peoples Insurance Agency
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Southbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL AD Smith (1357)
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Passenger Marvin D. Watt (46) of St. Louis, Missouri – Fatality – Driver 1 attempted to change lanes to the right causing vehicle 1 to strike the rear of tow unit #2. Passenger #1 pronounced by Dr. Milton Salas at 1353 hours.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
READ  Former Journalist Peter Bright Convicted At Trial For Attempted Child Enticement