Missouri Auto Accident: results in death of James E. Baker

Mar 8, 2021 , , , , , ,

EL DORADO SPRINGS, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving James E. Baker (73), and Scott W. Amburgy (47) both from El Dorado Springs, Missouri

  1. Date: March 7, 2021
  2. Time: 7:06 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 2 (two)
  4. Driver Name (1): James E. Baker (73) from El Dorado Springs, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Scott W. Amburgy (47) from El Dorado Springs, Missouri
  6. Occupant (2): Fay S. Souvie (72) from El Dorado Springs, Missouri
  7. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  8. Injury Driver (2): Serious – Occupant: Serious
  9. Vehicle Description (1): 1999 Mercury Sable
  10. Vehicle Description (2): 200 Dodge Durango
  11. Incident ID Number: 210108735
  12. County: Cedar County
  13. Location: MO 32, 8 miles southeast of El Dorado Springs, Missouri
  14. Driver Insurance (1): State Farm
  15. Driver Insurance (2): Unknown
  16. Vehicle (s) Direction: vehicle 1 was westbound while vehicle 2 was northbound
  17. Investigated by: Trooper AM Jeffreys #933 – Crash Team CPL KR Waters #736 – Crash Team Trooper MK Eden #1326
  18. Troop: Troop D
  19. Misc. Information: Fatality Traffic Crash – vehicle 2 was backing into a driveway and was struck in the driver’s side by vehicle 1.  Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at 1906 by Cedar County Corner Nora Powell.  As required by law surviving driver was tested for alcohol.  No information is available about the test results.

