Missouri Auto Accident: results in death of James E. Baker

EL DORADO SPRINGS, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving James E. Baker (73), and Scott W. Amburgy (47) both from El Dorado Springs, Missouri
- Date: March 7, 2021
- Time: 7:06 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 2 (two)
- Driver Name (1): James E. Baker (73) from El Dorado Springs, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Scott W. Amburgy (47) from El Dorado Springs, Missouri
- Occupant (2): Fay S. Souvie (72) from El Dorado Springs, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): Serious – Occupant: Serious
- Vehicle Description (1): 1999 Mercury Sable
- Vehicle Description (2): 200 Dodge Durango
- Incident ID Number: 210108735
- County: Cedar County
- Location: MO 32, 8 miles southeast of El Dorado Springs, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): State Farm
- Driver Insurance (2): Unknown
- Vehicle (s) Direction: vehicle 1 was westbound while vehicle 2 was northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper AM Jeffreys #933 – Crash Team CPL KR Waters #736 – Crash Team Trooper MK Eden #1326
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: Fatality Traffic Crash – vehicle 2 was backing into a driveway and was struck in the driver’s side by vehicle 1. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at 1906 by Cedar County Corner Nora Powell. As required by law surviving driver was tested for alcohol. No information is available about the test results.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.