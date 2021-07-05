July 5, 2021

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the health of pedestrian Dorcey R. Folsom, a 39-year-old male from Buffalo, Missouri.

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

  1. Date: July 4, 2021
  2. Time: 10:35 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Martin R. Wilson (56) from Long Lane, Missouri (minor injuries)
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Minor
  7. Pedestrian: Dorcey R. Folsom, a 39-year-old male from Buffalo, MissouriFATAL
  8. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  9. Vehicle Description (1): 1989 Nissan Sentra
  10. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  11. Incident ID Number: 210341994
  12. County: Dallas County, Missouri
  13. Location: Missouri 32, 2 miles east of Buffalo, Missouri
  14. Driver Insurance (1): Farm Bureau
  15. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  16. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  17. Investigated by: TPR A Dill #416 and MCIU SGT S Richardson #753
  18. Troop: Troop D
  19. Misc. Information: FATALITY REPORT – this is Troop Ds’ 70th fatality for 2021.  The crash occurred as vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound on Missouri 32 and struck a pedestrian running toward vehicle 1 in the eastbound lane.  The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Dallas County Coroner Matt Wisdom at 2258 hours at the scene.  As required by law, the survivor was tested for alcohol.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
