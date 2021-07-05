Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the health of pedestrian Dorcey R. Folsom, a 39-year-old male from Buffalo, Missouri.
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
- Date: July 4, 2021
- Time: 10:35 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Martin R. Wilson (56) from Long Lane, Missouri (minor injuries)
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Minor
- Pedestrian: Dorcey R. Folsom, a 39-year-old male from Buffalo, Missouri – FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 1989 Nissan Sentra
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210341994
- County: Dallas County, Missouri
- Location: Missouri 32, 2 miles east of Buffalo, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Farm Bureau
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: TPR A Dill #416 and MCIU SGT S Richardson #753
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: FATALITY REPORT – this is Troop Ds’ 70th fatality for 2021. The crash occurred as vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound on Missouri 32 and struck a pedestrian running toward vehicle 1 in the eastbound lane. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Dallas County Coroner Matt Wisdom at 2258 hours at the scene. As required by law, the survivor was tested for alcohol.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
More Stories
Missouri Auto Accident: injuries to Curtis R. Milton – Stacy M. Milton
Missouri Auto Accident Report: injuries to Curtis R. Milton and Stacy M. Milton from Pacific, Missouri. (STL.News) The Missouri Highway...
USAID Statement by Administrator Samantha Power
WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) USAID Administrator Samantha Power released the following statement: On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress voted...
FBI Statement – Kaseya Ransomware Attack
WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The FBI released the following statement on July 3, 2021: The FBI is investigating this situation and...
McBride Homes July Summer Sale
(STL.News) McBride Homes, Missouri’s largest homebuilder, offers hot deals during July with their Summer Sale. Now through July 31st, the...
Missouri PSC – Missouri-American Surcharge Request
PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Missouri-American Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge Request JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has...
Missouri AG files petition to protect unborn children with Down Syndrome
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a petition for writ of certiorari in Schmitt v. Reproductive...