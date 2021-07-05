Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the health of pedestrian Dorcey R. Folsom, a 39-year-old male from Buffalo, Missouri.

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Date: July 4, 2021 Time: 10:35 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Martin R. Wilson (56) from Long Lane, Missouri (minor injuries) Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Minor Pedestrian: Dorcey R. Folsom, a 39-year-old male from Buffalo, Missouri – FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 1989 Nissan Sentra Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210341994 County: Dallas County, Missouri Location: Missouri 32, 2 miles east of Buffalo, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Farm Bureau Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: TPR A Dill #416 and MCIU SGT S Richardson #753 Troop: Troop D Misc. Information: FATALITY REPORT – this is Troop Ds’ 70th fatality for 2021. The crash occurred as vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound on Missouri 32 and struck a pedestrian running toward vehicle 1 in the eastbound lane. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Dallas County Coroner Matt Wisdom at 2258 hours at the scene. As required by law, the survivor was tested for alcohol.

